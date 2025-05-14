Dominican Republic's Jose Ramirez hits home run in the Guardians' win against the Brewers

Brewers face off against the Guardians in ClevelandScreenshot / MLB

Published by Virginia Martínez 14 de mayo, 2025

The Cleveland Guardians cruised to a 2–0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Progressive Field. Dominican star José Ramírez hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning.

Ramírez, 32, is batting .440 over the past seven games, with 11 hits, two home runs, three RBIs, and four walks.

Cleveland is now 25–17 on the season, sitting in second place in the American League Central division.

Dominican Emmanuel Clase struck out two in the ninth inning and allowed no hits, earning his ninth save of the season.

A seventh-inning home run by Brett Baty helped the Mets maintain first place in the National League East division with a 2–1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With a hitless ninth inning and a strikeout, Puerto Rico's Edwin Díaz recorded his ninth save of 2025.

Díaz, 31, has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances for the Mets.

The Tampa Bay Rays scored five runs in the ninth inning to secure an 11–9 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dominican Edwin Uceta (3-1) came on in relief, earning his third win of the season and just his fifth career victory since his debut in 2021.

In another game, the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 10–9 win against the Boston Red Sox, thanks to a pair of home runs by Puerto Rico's Javier Báez.

"We fought the whole game," Baez said. "We left everything on the field, sometimes for more than 27 outs."

"I'm having a lot of fun, I'm still making adjustments, I'm seeing the ball better and better, and I feel very good in center field."

On the other hand, Mexican Isaac Paredes was the standout player, hitting the winning home run in the 2–1 victory of the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals.

Houston sits one game above .500 with a 21–20 record, holding third place in the American League West division.