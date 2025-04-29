Steelers' Ryan Watts ends career due to injuries

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de abril, 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed the release of Ryan Watts, 24, who, as a result of an injury, will have to end his professional career.

The decision was made between Steelers management and the player himself.

"Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster. After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan's representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time," Steelers general manager Omar Khan wrote in a statement.

"We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life," Khan added.

In January, Watts himself claimed he was living through the "hardest stage" of his life.

Watts never made his NFL debut with the Steelers.