Dodgers, Yankees, Padres dominate as Ohtani hits fifth home run

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de abril, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers, reigning World Series champions, bounced back from a two-game losing streak by defeating the Colorado Rockies 5–3 at Dodger Stadium in California. The Rockies, meanwhile, suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

Shohei Ohtani once again proved instrumental in the Angels' lineup, hitting his fifth home run of the season. Mookie Betts also homered in the game.

The Rockies lost again, but they managed to get on the scoreboard after being held scoreless in their previous three games.

Padres and Yankees wins

Also in California, the San Diego Padres defeated the Chicago Cubs 10–4 at Petco Park, marking their fifth consecutive win and securing the top spot in the National League West. Fernando Tatis Jr. stood out with two home runs.

Powered by home runs from Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, and Austin Wells, the reigning World Series runners-up, the New York Yankees, defeated the Kansas City Royals 4–1 at Yankee Stadium.

In another of the day's featured games, a home run by Juan Soto proved decisive in the New York Mets' 5–1 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.