Doncic's jersey with the Lakers, the NBA's best-selling

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2025

Luka Doncic is a media phenomenon. His jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers has been the NBA's best-selling jersey during the regular season. For the first time, a player born outside the United States tops this ranking.

"Doncic, who is from Slovenia, is the first international player to top the most popular jerseys list and the first player other than Stephen Curry or LeBron James to top the list since the 2012-13 regular season," the NBA said in a release.

After Doncic's, the top-selling jerseys were those of Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Doncic's arrival to the Lakers in January - which was a real earthquake in his previous franchise, the Dallas Mavericks, and in the NBA - not only had an impact on the strictly sporting side within the purple and gold franchise. He also made an impact outside of sports, as can be seen by the fact that his jersey was the best-selling one.