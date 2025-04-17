Trump lashes out at Fed chairman: 'Too late' to lower interest rates

Published by Víctor Mendoza 17 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, saying he lowered interest rates "too late."

"The ECB is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, 'Too Late' Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, issued another report, which was another, and typical, complete 'mess!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!" Trump wrote.

Powell's term at the helm of the Fed is due to end in May 2026.