Paige Bueckers, number one pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de abril, 2025

American player Paige Bueckers was selected as the number one overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft, held Monday at The Shed Center in New York.

Bueckers, who takes over the top spot from Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Draft, hails from the UConn Huskies, where she averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over three seasons.

"It's super surreal to be here. Ever since I was five, Just the reason I play the game. Ever since when I picked up the ball, I had big dreams," Bueckers said as soon as he learned of the decision, in statements picked up by AFP.

With this pick, the Wings bolster their roster in hopes of improving next season. In 2024, the New York Liberty claimed their first-ever title, while the Wings finished second-to-last in the Western Conference.

Following Bueckers, the Seattle Storm selected French center Dominique Malonga with the second pick, while the Washington Mystics chose American Sonia Citron with the third.