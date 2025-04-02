Federal judge dismisses corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams

Published by Juan Peña 2 de abril, 2025

A federal judge announced Wednesday that corruption charges against Eric Adams are dismissed. The Democrat is thus cleared of the case, which by order of the judge may not be re-filed against the New York mayor.

It was the federal judge for the Southern District of New York, Dale E. Ho, who ruled in favor of the Democrat, who a few months ago found a point of understanding with the Trump administration for the Justice Department to ask to drop the case against him.

The investigation and indictment alleged that Adams improperly used his mayoral office to solicit illegal campaign contributions and luxury trips to foreign nationals from Turkey, businessmen and others.

$123,000 in luxury travel paid for by Turkey The dismissed indictment contended last year that some of the trips the New York mayor took at the expense of Turkish authorities, who ran the corruption scheme through the national airline, Turkish Airways



The total sum of the cost of the trips known through the indictment document amounts to $123,000, defrayed by foreign agents, and enjoyed by Adams and, on occasion, a companion. They included exotic and luxurious destinations such as France, Hungary, Turkey on several occasions, China or India.



On all these trips, as the indictment shows, Adams stayed in the best hotels in each destination. In Istanbul, for example, Adams slept in the Bentley suite of the St. Regis Hotel, one of the most exclusive in the city.



Adams pleaded not guilty at all times and did not leave office, despite the fact that the indictment significantly destabilized his government team.

"The case against Eric Adams should have never been brought in the first place – and finally today that case is gone forever," Adams' attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement to Fox News. "From Day 1, the mayor has maintained his innocence and now justice for Eric Adams and New Yorkers has prevailed."

In his first public remarks since the judge's decision, Adams did not address the dismissal Wednesday morning and instead stuck to the script at an event discussing efforts to combat retail theft. He walked off the stage and did not answer any questions.

Eric Adams is the only New York mayor to be indicted on federal charges while still in office.