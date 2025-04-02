Tesla sales drop 13% in the first quarter of 2025

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de abril, 2025

Electric car maker Tesla reported a 13% decline in global sales for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday. According to data, the company delivered 336,681 cars between January and March 31.

"Decline in volumes was partially due to the early phase of the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at our Fremont factory and factory shutdowns resulting from shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict and an arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin," the company explained in a brief statement.

The disappointing results caused Tesla's stock to drop more than 6% at the market open on Wall Street on Wednesday.

"Domestic terrorism" against Tesla

The data comes almost simultaneously with Elon Musk, the company's owner, condemning attacks on Tesla vehicles, showrooms, and charging stations. The billionaire called the incidents "large-scale domestic terrorism."

In an interview, Musk voiced increasing concern over the escalating violence against Tesla, particularly in several regions of the country. He emphasized that investigations should target the organizers, not just the perpetrators.

"This is fundamentally a case of terrorism. It's wide-scale domestic terrorism with the purpose of intimidation, and it's harming innocent people. It's really terrible," he said.