Burma raises death toll from earthquake to 2,700 and warns of lack of water and food for survivors

Published by Israel Duro 1 de abril, 2025

The leader of the military junta that rules Burma (Myanmar), Min Aung Hlaing, raised byover 2,700 the death toll from last Friday's 7.7 earthquake. In addition, he announced that 4,521 people suffered injuries of varying degrees and at least 441 are missing. Several humanitarian aid groups warned of the shortage of water, food and medicinefor the survivors, denouncing that the civil war in the country further complicates the population's access to products to cover their basic needs.

In a televised speech, the military leader stressed that Burmese authorities' estimates put the final number of people killed in the quake, the strongest to hit the Southeast Asian country in more than a century, at more than 3,000.

Race against time to get basic goods to survivors

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid organizations continue a race against timeto try to get basic commodities to the population. In a report, the UN warned of the dramatic situation of the survivors: "In the worst affected areas (...) communities struggle to meet their basic needs, such as access to clean water and sanitation, while emergency teams work tirelessly to locate survivors and provide vital aid."

The International Rescue Committee also called for urgent help, especially near the epicenter of the quake, where shelter, food, water and medical aid were needed. They also denounced the fear and psychological aftermathof the survivors: "After living through the terror of the earthquake, people now fear aftershocks and sleep outdoorson roads or in open fields."

As if the devastation caused by the earthquake was not enough, the civil war situation is further complicating rescue efforts. Several organizations denounced that the military junta is not allowing humanitarian aid access to areas affected by the earthquake with active rebel pockets and even that the military had continued with bombings in these areas.