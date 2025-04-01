Tattoos and social media posts: The government's guide to identify suspected Tren de Aragua members

Published by Víctor Mendoza 1 de abril, 2025

The Donald Trump administration has a guide to determine which Venezuelans can be categorized as members of the Tren de Aragua gang and expelled under the Alien Enemies Act.

The document, which was introduced as part of the ACLU's lawsuit over the use of the law to expel Venezuelans, begins with three boxes with questions that include whether the person is over 14 years old, is not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and is Venezuelan.

The guide, obtained by Univision, explains that if any of these three requirements are not met, the person should not be removed under the Alien Enemies Act. Otherwise, he or she goes through an evaluation under six categories, each with a score.

According to the manual, foreigners who score eight points or more should be identified as members of Tren de Aragua, and authorities should issue a "notification and order of apprehension and deportation under the Alien Enemies Act."

Should they score less than eight points after evaluation, they must consider the case with a supervisor from the Office of Chief Legal Counsel (OPLA) before categorizing the Venezuelan as a gang member.

"If membership cannot be concluded, deportation proceedings must likewise be initiated under the Immigration Act," explained Univision, which reviewed the document.

Points can result from factors such as having certain tattoos (four points), appearing on social networks showing symbols of the group (two points) and using gestures or clothing associated with the gang (up to two additional points).