Trump announces April 2 tariffs will be 'very kind'

Published by Santiago Ospital 1 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Monday that reciprocal tariffs on "Liberation Day," as he has dubbed April 2, will be "far more generous than those countries were to us." "We are going to be very nice, relatively speaking. We are going to be very kind."

The Republican advanced that next Wednesday he will present a plan of levies that includes tariffs "for all countries." It will be necessary measure, according to him, because the United States has been "ripped off by every country in the world" for decades.

This Monday, Trump assured that the tariffs will be "substantial money for the country" and denied fearing that his partners would move closer to China as a result of the measure. He also insisted that a TikTok deal could be tied to the package, proposal Beijing previously rejected last week.

The levies will come in addition to others previously announced against some nations, such as China, and sectors, such as steel and aluminum, as well as imported vehicles, which will take effect this week.

"The goal of Wednesday is country-based tariffs," anticipated Karoline Leavitt, a White House press secretary, although she did not rule out the possibility of "sectoral tariffs" in the future.

Anticipation and promises of retaliation around the world

The threat of a trade war led the main stock market indexes to their worst first quarter in years. Wall Street is not the only one with the date highlighted on its calendar. Several countries that exchange products with the United States assured they were preparing to face the new tariff barrage.

"Europe did not start the tariff confrontation," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen maintained in recent hours, "but Europe has everything to protect our people and our prosperity." The leader of the European Union (E.U.) said many on the continent were "disheartened" by Trump's announcements.

While acknowledging "severe issues in the world of trade," she said tariffs would generate more inflation and red tape. "We are open to negotiations," she said, but promised "firm countermeasures if necessary." "All instruments are on the table." She also promised to look for alternative markets and to strengthen the European single market.

Closer to home, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned Trump in a phone conversation on Friday that his government will respond with tariffs of its own to the Americans when they are announced midweek. In a series of subsequent posts on X, the he promised tax cuts for the middle class and to replicate within Canada the vehicle production chain, which is spread between the two neighboring countries.

Mexico, for its part, is waiting to learn the details of the tariff package before striking back. "We want to give a comprehensive response," President Claudia Sheimbaum said last week, following the White House's announcement of 25% tariffs on cars made outside U.S. borders.

"Mexicans should know that we will defend Mexico, jobs and companies," added Sheimbaum, whose administration said it will seek to negotiate preferential treatment with Washington.

China, South Korea and Japan agreed over the weekend to strengthen trade. In the latter, the government also reported that it will make "consultation centers" available to affected companies, while, from Vietnam, authorities announced a reduction of tariffs on numerous import products, including ethanol and vehicles, to encourage the entry of American products.