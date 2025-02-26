Spain: Atletico Madrid ties 4-4 against Barcelona in the first leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

Atletico Madrid tied (4-4) in a dramatic game against FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday at Montjuïc, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion on April 2 at the Metropolitano.

Less than five minutes into the game, Atlético Madrid had already taken a two-goal lead. Argentine Julián Álvarez opened the scoring, followed by a quick strike from Frenchman Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona responded through Pedri, Pau Cubarsí, and Iñigo Martínez, taking advantage of Atlético’s defensive mistakes and uncalled fouls in their favor.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski extended the lead with a goal off a pass from Lamine Yamal. However, Marcos Llorente and Norwegian Alexander Sorloth showed resilience and determination, scoring in the last few minutes.