Rabbi Azman wants to bring Tucker Carlson to Ukraine

9 de mayo, 2025

After converting to the Ukrainian cause, “Trump's pastor,” Rabbi Moshe Azman, has set himself a particularly ambitious goal: to get Tucker Carlson to travel to Kiev and see for himself the tragic reality created by the country he supports in this war.

"I've never liked easy things," this Russian-born rabbi with excellent relations with the MAGA world and who boasts a friendship with Rudy Giuliani told VOZ.

"I have no political color. Ukraine and Israel are my only ideology, and Giuliani is a great friend of Israel," says Azman, who has made it a priority to bring as many as possible skeptics of the Ukrainian cause with influence over the Trump administration to Kiev and considers it useless to continue spending efforts on inviting those who are already convinced.

The rabbi will seek to approach Carlson during an American tour that has already begun and in which he has already met with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for Iran and Russia. Witkoff has shown great enthusiasm for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for his theses on the war in Ukraine. In this sense, he perfectly meets the characteristics of the rabbi's goals.

Tête-à-tête diplomacy is not Azman's only method of seeking new followers with power to the Ukrainian cause.

Days before our interview, the rabbi posted a heartfelt appeal to Donald Trump on X and YouTube pleading him to act with the determination expected of him against Putin.

"You are the one, the world is watching you. With every step, with everything you do. Don't let the line of right and wrong grow thin. The light will always rise, the dark won't win," the first verse reads.

Regimes like Iran are closely following Trump's reactions to Putin's actions as he continues to bomb Kiev and other Ukrainian cities despite U.S. demands for him to declare a ceasefire. If Russia has free rein, the Iranians and other agents of chaos will not hesitate to serve themselves as well, warns the rabbi, who after Oct. 7 has repeatedly traveled to Israel to support the soldiers and civilian victims of the war started by Hamas.

The song, with its carefully produced and excellently billed video clip, already has nearly 400,000 views on Elon Musk's platform and touches with epic, grace, economy of language and great beauty on the fundamental practical and moral questions that should inform Trump's position on this war.

"They [the Russians] always lie, always hide the blade. The throne of tsar is built on fear and hate. They don't want peace, they want just blood and fire. It's time to crush the evil empire."

Azman was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1966. He knows the Soviet Union well and the differences between Russia and Ukraine. "If you can't interview Zelensky you can ask me. I can explain everything to him," says the rabbi about a possible visit by Tucker Carlson, whom the Ukrainian president did not want to receive because of his marked anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin position.

Just as Azman should be appointed for the sake of his adopted country as Ukraine's ambassador to Washington, those who wrote the lyrics and produced the video for him deserve, if they don't already have it, a successful career in the music industry.