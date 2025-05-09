Interview with María Corina Machado: ‘Freedom in Venezuela is security for the United States’

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de mayo, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, maintained that she remains in contact with the government of President Donald Trump to achieve freedom for Venezuela. She assured, in an interview with VOZ, that the situation in Venezuela is a priority for the Republican Administration and pointed out that the freedom of the Caribbean country will be of benefit to U.S. national security.

Machado highlighted that Venezuela's struggle is for the security and stability of the West. He stressed that the permanence of Nicolás Maduro in power is a threat to the democracies of the world and mainly to the United States.

He recalled that the Venezuelan dictatorship is allied with enemies of the West such as Hezbollah. In addition, she has no doubt that "Maduro's criminal structure has as a priority damaging the democratic institutions of the United States."

"Venezuela's freedom is America's security," she added.

In that sense, the opposition leader pointed out that with the freedom of Venezuela will also come the freedom of Cuba and Nicaragua. For her, for the first time in history, we will soon have an American continent free of dictatorships: a free Americas.

She mentioned that despite the fact that in Venezuela human rights continue to be violated and the dictatorship advances in what the Organization of American States qualifies as "State terrorism," Venezuelans will continue to fight to conquer their freedom.

Trump continues to make decisions

She stressed that President Trump continues to make decisions about Venezuela and has no doubt that the country will be free.

US-led Operation Guacamayas

Machado also referred to 'Operation Guacamayas' that achieved the rescue of the five asylum seekers, members of his team, at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas. He explained that it was an epic operation that was led by the U.S. Government.

He thanked President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the special envoy for Venezuela, Mauricio Claver-Carone, for their efforts to make the operation successful.

"Operation Guacamayas was executed to perfection and was a monumental blow to the regime of Nicolás Maduro," Machado said.