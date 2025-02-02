LeBron propels Lakers with triple double in New York, Wizards snap 16-game losing streak

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

With a memorable triple double from the inexhaustible LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 128-112 on Saturday on the road, while the Washington Wizards ended a streak of 16 straight losses.

At 40 years old, “King James” once again took over Madison Square Garden, basketball's most iconic court, with a scintillating tally of 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

The forward even enjoyed a special family moment when he was replaced, with the game already decided for the visitors, by his son Bronny, who was greeted with applause by the New York crowd.

James is the first NBA player to achieve more than one triple double after the age of 40, a birthday he celebrated on Dec. 30.

"I have no idea how I'm still doing this" at age 40, LeBron declared. "The man upstairs gave me great gifts and I try to make the most of them. I put all the work and dedication into this game that gave me so much."

Saturday's was James' fourth triple double at MSG in his career, a figure surpassed by only one other visiting player, Larry Bird, with six.

"This is the Mecca of basketball. The most famous court in the world," he stressed. "I've been blessed in my 22-year career to be a part of this history."

The forward's exhibition commanded a Lakers that featured the absence of its other star, the injured Anthony Davis.

Despite missing their center and best defender, Los Angeles managed to dry up the Knicks' star duo.

Point guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns, both chosen as starters for the Feb. 16 All-Star Game, were held to 17 and 11 points, respectively, on a combined 10-30 shooting from the field.

Forward Josh Hart, a former Lakers player, shouldered the heavy load for the Knicks with another triple double of 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Forward OG Anunoby (13 points) left the game early in the third quarter when he suffered an injured right food.

Wizards end losing streak

After punishing the home defense with baskets of all kinds, LeBron was replaced with a minute and 50 seconds left by his son Bronny, whose entrance to the court had been demanded by the MSG fans.

Bronny, who was taunted by a section of Wizards fans on Thursday with chants of “MVP,” received applause from the opposing crowd this time as he scored a layup on his only shot at the basket.

The Lakers remain on the rise with eight wins in the last 10 games and are in fifth place in the Western Conference, while the Knicks are third in the East.

In another of Friday's nine games, the Washington Wizards won 105-103 at the Minnesota Timberwolves and ended a streak of 16 straight losses.

The Wizards, last in the East, took advantage of the loss of Minnesota's leading scorer Anthony Edwards to dig themselves out of a hole thanks to forward Kyle Kuzma, who scored 31 points.

Shortly before, the Utah Jazz had also snapped the second-longest losing streak, eight straight, by beating the Orlando Magic 113-99.

The worst active streak now belongs to the Atlanta Hawks, who accumulated their eighth straight loss, falling to Indiana Pacers 132-127 despite an excellent performance by Trae Young, who scored 34 points and dished out 17 assists.

Denver clings to Jokic

In Charlotte, Nikola Jokic notched his league-high 22nd triple double of the season in the Denver Nuggets' long-suffering 107-104 win over the second-to-last-place Hornets in the East.

The Serbian center finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists, along with 4 steals, and was responsible for the Nuggets' comeback from 4 points down with 50 seconds remaining.

Jokic then scored an and-one and then converted two more free throws to put the Nuggets ahead, before dishing an assist to Jamal Murray to seal Denver's win.

Just a day earlier, the reigning NBA MVP had already put the Nuggets on his back against the Philadelphia 76ers by scoring 8 points in the final minute.