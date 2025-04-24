MLB: Dominican Starling Marte sealed the Mets' win over the Phillies in extra innings

Starling Marte hits the winning home run. Screenshot from YouTube New York Mets.

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de abril, 2025

A home run by Dominican Starling Marte, hit between second base and shortstop, gave the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th inning on Wednesday at Citi Field (New York) in Major League Baseball.

The Mets improved its home record to 12-1.

Pete Alonso drove in the tying run with a fly to right field in the 10th inning, tying Aaron Judge (Yankees) for the MLB RBI lead with 26.

Mets' Puerto Rican closer Edwin Díaz allowed one run before leaving the game with a hip cramp.

Atlanta wins against St. Louis Cardinals

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves scored four runs between the seventh and eighth innings to secure a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cuban-born Daysbel Hernandez came on in relief and earned the win.

Hernandez, 28, is in his third season in the major leagues and, after 31 appearances, remains undefeated.

With this win, he improved his MLB record to seven wins and no losses, all coming as a reliever.

Other games

In another result, the Detroit Tigers defeated the San Diego Padres 6-0, securing their 15th victory of the season.

Venezuelan Gleyber Torres hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning.

Aaron Judge hit his first triple of the season in the New York Yankees' 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Rangers.

Judge, 32, has 39 hits in 94 at-bats, boasting a .415 average, which currently leads Major League Baseball.

Cuban-born pitcher Carlos Rodón (3-3) threw seven scoreless innings for the Yankees, earning his third win of 2025.

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 at LoanDepot Park (Miami), with Puerto Rican Emilio Pagán earning his fifth save of the season.