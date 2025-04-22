San Diego Padres fall in Detroit without Venezuelan Luis Arráez

Published by Williams PerdomoAFP 22 de abril, 2025

The San Diego Padres lost 6-4 to the Detroit Tigers. The loss came with the absence of Venezuelan Luis Arráez, who is under medical care for the hard hit he suffered on Sunday.

The slugger was stretchered out of Sunday's game against the Houston Astros after a hard collision with Honduran Mauricio Dubón at first base.

Arráez, who was hospitalized in stable condition Sunday,was placed on the injured list with a concussion and will return to San Diego for further tests, the Padres reported Monday.

Without the Venezuelan, production from the team's other starters was insufficient in the series opener at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Dominican Fernando Tatís Jr. connected on one hit and drove in one run in his five at-bats, while his compatriot Manny Machado was held to one hit.

Other results

Elsewhere, Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor led the New York Mets to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, confirming their lead in the National League East division.

The Mets, reinforced this year with Dominican star Juan Soto, share with the Padres the best record in the majors, with 16 wins and seven losses.

Lindor extended his form with two home runs and four runs batted in, while Soto had a quiet afternoon with no hits in his four appearances in the batter's box.

In Cleveland, the Guardians defeated the New York Yankees 6-4 behind a strong performance by Dominican José Ramírez.

The veteran slugger opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the third inning against starter Clarke Schmidt.

Ramírez singled in the sixth inning to drive in Steven Kwan to give Cleveland a six-run lead.