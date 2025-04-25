Cavaliers' Evan Mobley named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Published by Virginia Martínez 25 de abril, 2025

Young center Evan Mobley was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, the first Cleveland Cavaliers player to receive the recognition.

Mobley, 23, was a key part of the Cavs' first-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season with a 64-18 record, the franchise's best since it was led by LeBron James in the 2008-2009 campaign.

The award's panel of voters, made up of about 100 media representatives, awarded a total of 285 points to Mobley, to 197 for shooting guard Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks) and 154 to veteran power forward Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors).

In his 71 games this season, Mobley averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, along with 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Cleveland ranked eighth in defensive rating and was the third lowest team in field goal shooting percentage conceded to opponents.

Considering only Mobley's time on the court, however, the Cavs' defensive rating climbed to second in the NBA.

Selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the lanky center's breakthrough campaign led to him playing in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career in February.