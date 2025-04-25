NFL: 2025 Draft results

Published by Israel Duro 25 de abril, 2025

The Tennessee Titans on Thursday picked quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, followed by an unexpected trade for Travis Hunter, a once-in-a-generation talent. The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to acquire the second pick in the draft, which belonged to the Cleveland Browns, to select Hunter, who is compared to baseball's Shohei Ohtani for his ability to play both offense and defense.

While the Dodgers' Japanese star bats and pitches at the highest level, Hunter has shown at the University of Colorado that he can play the wide receiver position as well as cornerback. To draft him, the Jaguars agreed to a significant trade with the Browns.

Cleveland received the 5th, 36th and 126th picks in this year's NFL Draft and also a first-round pick in 2026. The Jaguars, in addition to Travis Hunter, took the 104th and 200th spots in this edition. The trade was the first surprise of the event, held in in Green Bay, Wisc., where this year's 32 NFL franchises are divvying up college football's top talent.

Cam Ward goes No. 1

As expected, Cam Ward was the first name to be announced in front of the thousands of spectators gathered in front of Lambeau Field. Ward, 22, is considered the best quarterback in a class that analysts view as being downgraded from previous years. With the University of Miami, Ward completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions last season.

With the third pick, the New York Giants chose Abdul Carter, edge from Penn State, and with the fourth, the New England Patriots chose Will Campbell, offensive tackle from LSU. With the fifth pick, the Browns took Mason Graham, defensive tackle from Michigan, to bolster their defensive line.

Top NFL draft picks

1. Cam Ward (Quarterback, Miami) - Tennessee Titans

2. Travis Hunter (Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Colorado) - Jacksonville Jaguars (via Browns)

3. Abdul Carter (Edge, Penn State) - New York Giants

4. Will Campbell (Offensive Tackle, LSU) - New England Patriots

5. Mason Graham (Defensive Tackle, Michigan) - Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)

6. Ashton Jeanty (Running Back, Boise State) - Oakland Raiders

7. Armand Membou (Offensive Tackle, Missouri) - New York Jets

8. Tetairoa McMillan (Wide Receiver, Arizona) - Carolina Panthers

9. Kelvin Banks Jr. (Offensive Tackle, Texas) - New Orleans Saints

10. Colston Loveland (Tight End, Michigan) - Chicago Bears

The last 10 No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft

2025 - Cam Ward (Quarterback, Miami) - Tennessee Titans

2024 - Caleb Williams (Quarterback, USC) - Chicago Bears

2023 - Bryce Young (Quarterback, Alabama) - Carolina Panthers

2022 - Travon Walker (Defensive End, Georgia) - Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 - Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback, Clemson) - Jacksonville Jaguars

2020 - Joe Burrow (Quarterback, LSU) - Cincinnati Bengals

2019 - Kyler Murray (Quarterback, Oklahoma) - Arizona Cardinals

2018 - Baker Mayfield (Quarterback, Oklahoma) - Cleveland Browns

2017 - Myles Garrett (Edge, Texas A&M) - Cleveland Browns

2016 - Jared Goff (Quarterback, California) - Los Angeles Rams