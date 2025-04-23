Venezuelan Robert Suarez earns 10th save as Padres defeat Tigers

Published by Williams PerdomoAFP 23 de abril, 2025

The San Diego Padres shut out the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday at Comerica Park. The win was secured with a hitless ninth inning from Venezuelan Robert Suarez, earning him his 10th save of the season.

Suarez, 34, is off to an impressive start this season, having allowed no runs in 11 appearances and successfully converting all 10 of his save opportunities.

He is the first pitcher to reach 10 saves this season, closely followed by Kyle Finnegan of the Nationals and Tanner Scott of the Dodgers, both with eight.

Another Venezuelan made an impact in the Padres' victory, as Elías Díaz hit his first home run of the season in the top of the second inning, driving in the only two runs of the game.

Division leader With a record of 17 wins and 7 losses, San Diego sits in first place in the National League West division.

Other games

In another matchup, the New York Mets scored three runs in the seventh inning to secure a 5-1 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Puerto Rico's Francisco Lindor had a three-hit day, including a single in the second inning that drove in his 14th run of the year.

Lindor, 31, is batting .448 over the past seven games, with four home runs and eight RBIs.

Dominican Agustin Ramirez made history as the first Miami Marlins player to record five hits in his first two Major League games. Tonight, he added three hits in a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Judge and his hits

In a showdown between first-place teams, the Cleveland Guardians (14-9) defeated the New York Yankees (14-10) 3-2.

Aaron Judge collected four hits and scored one run for the Yankees, raising his batting average to .411, which now leads the Major Leagues.

Another Venezuelan stands out with the Royals

A single by Venezuelan Freddy Fermín in the eleventh inning took the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Fermín, who entered the game in place of compatriot Salvador Pérez, now has 70 RBIs in his fourth MLB season.

Dominican Ronel Blanco (2-2) earned his second win of the season in the Houston Astros' 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blanco, 31, pitched 6.2 innings, allowing two hits and one run.

Mexico's Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run of the season, blasting a ball to left field in the seventh inning.

The Chicago Cubs recorded 17 strikeouts in a game that was decided in the tenth inning by a single from Ian Happ, which brought Dominican Vidal Bruján to the plate in an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Venezuela's Jackson Chourio recorded his 20th RBI of the 2025 season in the Milwaukee Brewers' 11-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Chourio, 21, came within one RBI of reaching 100 in his second season in the majors.