Sinner sweeps and Swiatek avoids an American finalist

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

Without leaving any room for doubt, the No. 1 in the ATP ranking, Jannik Sinner, managed to become the fourth semifinalist of the Australian Open after convincingly beating Australian Alex de Minaur - No. 8 - in three sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-1). In this way, the Italian stays on track to achieve the third Grand Slam of his career.

For Sinner, the match was more comfortable than he could have expected. The best tennis player in the world -at this moment- showed the great level he is used to during the almost two hours that the match lasted, without letting his rival be able to face him. De Minaur became the last local player to be defeated in this edition of the Australian Open.

The Italian will face the big surprise of the Australian Open. American Ben Shelton -number 20- continues to impress the tennis world and reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the second time in his career by beating Italian Lorenzo Sonego in four sets (6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6).

In the other semifinal, the fans will see the match between Serbian Novak Djokovic -who is looking to add the 25th Grand Slam to his record- and world No. 2, German Alexander Zverev. They eliminated Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz -number 3 and American Tommy Paul -number 11-.

Swiatek sweeps Navarro

Iga Swiatek ended the dream of American fans to see one of their players in the final of the Australian Open -something that has not happened since 2022-. The number 2 in the WTA ranking and winner of five Grand Slams swept Emma Navarro -number 8- in two sets (6-1 and 6-2), reaching the semifinals of the tournament for the second time in her career.

Swiatek found practically no opposition, so that Navarro only managed to win three games in the hour and a half that the match lasted.

In the semifinals, the Polish tennis player will face the only American left standing, Madison Keys. The number 14 in the rankings beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina -number 27- in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Keys, the pre-tournament favorite, recovered after losing the first set and ended up winning the match.

The winner of the duel between Swiatek and Keys will face either Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka or Spain's Paula Badosa in the final. -number 12-, who got their ticket to the semifinals after leaving on the way the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -number 32- and the American Coco Gauff -number 3, respectively.