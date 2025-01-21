Djokovic comes back, beats Alcaraz in 'epic' duel

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

It was foreseen as a potential final. And so it was, by the game displayed by both on the court. Novak Djokovic, No. 7 in the ATP ranking, punched his ticket to the semifinals of the Australian Open after an extraordinary duel against Carlos Alcaraz, No. 3, whom he defeated in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-4). The Serb will play the penultimate round of the first Grand Slam of the season for the 12th time in his career.

The match started well for Alcaraz. The 21-year-old Spaniard managed to take the first set and put the score in his favor. But Djokovic, as he has shown throughout his career, remained resilient and began, point by point and game by game, to come back until he defeated his rival, who showed remarkable persistence and maturity for an athlete of his age.

"All my respect and admiration for Alcaraz. He is the youngest No. 1 in history, four Grand Slams... I know him well from playing many matches against him. It's one of the most epic matches I've ever played on any court," Djokovic said after the match was over.

With this victory, Djokovic, the most decorated male tennis player in history, keeps the hope of achieving his 25th Grand Slam alive. If he wins this year's edition, it will be his 11th Australian Open title.

In the prelude to the final awaits Alexander Zverev. The world No. 2 who, at 27, has yet to win a Grand Slam, defeated a Tommy Paul (7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1), who managed to push the German to the limit during the first three sets of the match.

The world No. 1, Jannik Sinner, will look to advance to the semifinals against Australian Alex de Minaur, No. 8. If he qualifies, the Italian will face either American Ben Shelton, ranked No. 20, or compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, No. 55.

Badosa bests Gauff, Sabalenka drops her first set

The No. 3 in the WTA ranking, Coco Gauff, said goodbye to the Australian Open after falling in two sets (7-5, 6-4) against Paula Badosa, No. 12, who played her best tennis to guarantee the best finish in a Grand Slam in her career.

"I am a very emotional person, I wanted to play my best game and I think I did it. I am very proud of the level I showed today," said Badosa at the end of the match.

The Spanish tennis player, born in New York, managed to hold off Gauff, who had only dropped one set in this edition of the Australian Open. "I'm disappointed, but not crushed," the American said.

Badosa will have the biggest of challenges in the semifinals. Here awaits her the world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 32, (6-2, 2-6, 6-3). The Belarusian dropped her first set in the first Grand Slam of the season.

The other semifinal could feature an American duel. To advance to the next round, Madison Keys, No. 14, will have to defeat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, No. 27, while Emma Navarro, No. 8, will need to beat Poland's Iga Swiatek, No. 2.