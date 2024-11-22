NBA: Magic down Lakers with two seconds to go

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

A 3-pointer by Franz Wagner with two seconds left in the game took down the Los Angeles Lakers, who were riding a six-game winning streak. The purple and gold fell at home against the Orlando Magic, 119-118.

In doing so, the Lakers, who had a 7-point lead at the end of the second quarter, threw away the 70 points scored by their two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In the case of the leading scorer in NBA history, he recorded a double-double (31 points and 10 rebounds). "The Brow" scored 39 points. Rookie Dalton Knecht, who is gradually gaining relevance on the Lakers squad, scored 17 points.

After a more than decent first half, the Lakers collapsed in a third quarter, in which they only scored 21 points and allowed the Magic to turn the score around. In the fourth quarter, the Magic took the lead when the game was in its final seconds.

Franz Wagner, who hit the buzzer beater, was the Magic's best player, registering a double-double (37 points and 11 assists). Four other players on the Magic put up double-digits in the scoring column, including Jalen Suggs's 23 points.