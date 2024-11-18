NBA: Cavaliers undefeated, Mavericks win without Doncic

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers can't be stopped. The Ohio franchise added its 15th win by defeating the Charlotte Hornets 128-114, remaining undefeated in this regular season.

The Cavaliers remained ahead on the scoreboard throughout the duel, surrendering only in the third quarter.

Four of the five players who started exceeded the 20-point barrier: Darius Garland (25), Ty Jerome (24), Evan Mobley (23) and Jarrett Allen (21).

On the part of the Hornets, good performance of the starting five, highlighting the double-double signed by LaMelo Ball (31 points and 12 assists).

The Cavaliers will face the Boston Celtics in the next game: a duel that will pit the current leaders against the reigning NBA champions.

The 'Mavs' win without Doncic

Very important triumph of the Dallas Mavericks in the stadium of the Oklahoma City Thunder by 119-121, despite not having the participation of its star, Luka Doncic, due to injury.

As many as seven Mavs players finished the game with 10 points or more. Although if there was anyone who shined in the Thunder's stadium it was PJ Washington, who recorded a spectacular double-double (27 points and 17 rebounds).

The Mavs' great choral performance neutralized theThunder's offensive efforts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and Jalen Williams, 27.