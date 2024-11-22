Liga MX: América advances to the Apertura quarterfinals

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

The América managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2024 tournament -round in which they will face Toluca- after defeating Tijuana (2-2) on penalties.

Spanish defender Unai Bilbao put the Xolos ahead on the scoreboard in the 15th minute (1-0). The only goal the fans saw in the first half was equalized six minutes after the referee decreed the start of the second half. Uruguay's Brian Rodríguez brought the score level (1-1) with a shot from inside the box.

The Águilas' joy lasted only 180 seconds because, in the 53rd minute, Colombian José Zúñiga put Tijuana ahead again (2-1) after taking advantage of a defensive lapse by the América backline. In the 74th minute, Chilean Nicolás Díaz was shown the red card, which caused the visiting team to become more animated and begin to press more.

It was in stoppage time that the América fans erupted with euphoria. Colombian Christian Borja scored from inside the box (2-2) to send the match to penalties, at which point the visitors sealed their passage.

Tijuana will have one last chance

Before the match between Tijuana and América took place, Atlas defeated Guadalajara away by 1-2 in a match that had tense moments, two penalty kicks and a player from each team sent off.

Víctor Guzmán put Chivas ahead on the scoreboard with a penalty kick goal in the 59th minute (1-0). His goal was equalized by the Serbian-Montenegrin Uros Durdevic, with a spectacular scissors kick in the 85th minute (1-1). The Zorros player Aldo Rocha scored from the penalty spot (1-2) 14 minutes after the end of the 90 minutes.

With their win, Atlas will face Tijuana in a match that will determine the name of the last qualifier for the Apertura 2024 tournament. A phase to which Cruz Azul, Toluca, Tigres, Pumas, Monterrey and Atlético San Luis, in addition to América, have already qualified.