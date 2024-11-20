Brazil stumbles and Argentina takes home a win in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Brazil stumbled again, this time at home, settling for a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in Salvador de Bahia. The Brazilian team had hoped for a win to move into second place in the World Cup qualifiers but will now have to settle for third, behind Argentina and Uruguay.

The lack of effectiveness in offense appears to be a persistent issue for Brazil, despite having attacked players of this caliber of Vinícius Júnior.

The two goals of the game came in the second half, following a first half in which both teams had clear chances. Fede Valverde gave Uruguay the lead in the 55th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the box that was impossible for the Brazilian goalkeeper to stop.

The tie came seven minutes later. Midfielder Gerson, with a volley from outside the area, tying Brazil and the final score of the match.

In the next match, to be played in March 2025, Brazil will host Colombia, while Uruguay will take on Argentina and look to close the points gap in the standings.

Argentina returns to winning ways

After the defeat suffered in Paraguay in the previous matchday, Argentina won with a 1-0 victory against Peru, extending its lead over Uruguay in the World Cup qualification.

The only goal of the match came in the 55th minute, when Lautaro Martinez took advantage of a pass from Leo Messi and acrobatically shot the ball into the net.

Coach Lionel Scaloni promised that in 2025 he will give opportunities to less frequent players in order to build their confidence and develop a more competitive team.