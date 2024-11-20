Mexico beats Honduras and heads to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals

Henry Martin celebrates one of his two goals AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Mexico's national team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Honduras (4-0) in Toluca during the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals, securing a 4-2 aggregate win.

Before the match began, the Tri knew they were facing an uphill battle after losing the first leg 2-0. Javier Aguirre, who was making his official debut as Mexico's head coach, wasted no time showing that his team would not hold back

As the game kicked off, Mexico came out like a whirlwind, creating clear chances from the start. Just before halftime, Raúl Jiménez put the Tri ahead on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Mexico maintained their momentum, pressing relentlessly until Henry Martin equalized on aggregate in the 72nd minute. Jorge Sánchez ignited the euphoria in the 85th minute, and Martin sealed the victory with another goal in the closing stages.

Canada is also heading to the semifinals after beating Suriname 4-0 on aggregate.