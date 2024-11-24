Trump met with NATO chief at Mar-a-Lago as alliance faces uncertain future

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de noviembre, 2024

In a secret meeting only revealed by the Dutch press, President-elect Donald Trump received NATO chief Mark Rutte at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Rutte is a former prime minister recognized by allies and critics for his great ability to reach agreements and coalitions.

According to a brief statement, Trump and Rutte "discussed the range of global security issues facing the Alliance."

It was also reported that the NATO secretary general and his team also met with Congressman Mike Waltz, Trump's pick to be his national security adviser when he returns to the White House, and other members of the president-elect's national security team.

This is a crucial meeting for NATO and its member states, as Trump has long been a skeptic of the alliance, questioning why many of the countries do not pay a fair share to participate in the organization and ensure mutual defense among allies.

In fact, during the presidential campaign, Trump warned on different occasions that, if he returns to the White House, he will not defend NATO members that do not meet their defense spending goals.

"Look, if they’re not going to pay, we’re not going to protect. OK?" he said at a rally in South Carolina months ago.

During his term in office, the president-elect is expected to push allies to push their GDP investment in defense to go to 3%, instead of the 2% agreed in 2014.

Rutte, recognized for being an honest man, is on a mission to build bridges with Trump.

The Dutch politician perhaps has the advantage that, during Trump's first term, he was widely regarded as one of the European leaders who got along best with the Republican leader between 2017 and 2021.