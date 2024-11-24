Trump rounds out his cabinet with the appointment of Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump completed his line-of-succession Cabinet picks just two and a half weeks after winning the election with the nomination of Brooke Rollins to be Secretary of Agriculture.

Rollins is a close ally of the Republican front-runner who already served as a White House adviser during his first term.

In a statement Saturday, President Trump praised Rollins' "commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns."

"A proud Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors," Trump continued. "From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner’s experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels."

Following Rollins' selection, here's how Trump's cabinet is looking at the moment:

Vice President: JD Vance

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

Secretary of the Treasury: Scott Bessent

Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth

Attorney General: Pam Bondi

Secretary of the Interior: Doug Burgum

Secretary of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins

Secretary of Commerce: Howard Lutnick

Secretary of Labor: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS): Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD): Scott Turner

Secretary of Transportation: Sean Duffy

Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright

Secretary of Education: Linda McMahon

Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Douglas Collins

Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

Rollins, a well-known Trump ally

Rollins already has experience working for Trump, heading the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during the Republican president's first administration.

This year, Rollins admitted that, during the 2016 presidential campaign, she thought Trump had no chance to be president and he was just using politics to raise his profile. She then found herself surprised that she received a position in the administration once Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

"I was the person that said, ‘Oh, Donald Trump is not going to go more than two or three weeks in the Republican primary. This is to up his TV show ratings. And then we’ll get back to normal,'" she said in an interview with the Christian show "Family Talk." "Fast forward a couple of years, and I am running his domestic policy agenda."

In addition to working in the first Trump administration, Rollins also went on to found the America First Policy Institute, a group working to lay the groundwork for a second Trump administration.

She also went on to work as an adviser to former Texas Governor Rick Perry and headed the think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation.