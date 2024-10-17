Ohtani and Kike Hernandez lead Dodgers to Nationals Championship Series lead

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 8-0 in Game 3 of the National League championship series. Shohei Ohtani hit a home run and the team now leads the series 2-1.

The Dodgers regain home-field advantage after losing the second game of the series at home. The game remained close with a four-run lead for the Dodgers until the top of the eighth inning when Ohtani hit a monumental three-run homer to right field.

In the sixth inning, Kike Hernandez fired a two-run home run also for the Dodgers. The Puerto Rican is up to 15 career homers in the playoffs and is batting a .333 average in 2024.

Meanwhile, Dominican Luis Severino was the starting pitcher for the Mets in their series opener at Citi Field (New York City). He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three hits and two runs.

Michael Kopech (1-0) pitched his first win in the playoffs while Severino (1-1) took home his first loss.