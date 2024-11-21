NBA: Cavaliers return to triumph and Warriors lead the West

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

After the loss suffered in the NBA Cup against the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers returned to winning ways by easily beating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-100 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Ohio franchise remains the leader in the Eastern Conference.

With 29 points, Ty Jerome was the main architect of the Cavaliers' victory. His display was coupled by a similar double-double by Jaylon Tyson and Jarrett Allen, who recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds each. Off the bench, George Niang - with 20 points - added to the home team's victory.

The 34 points scored by Antonio Reeves were not enough for the Pelicans, who continue to suffer without their stars, Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson, both out with injuries.

Warriors and Thunder battle for the lead in the West

With a resounding 120-97 home win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors put to rest any doubts that might have arisen after losing in the last game to the Clippers.

Andrew Wiggins contributed the most on the scoreboard with 27 points, along with Stephen Curry, who scored four points less than his teammate.

The Warriors are first in the Western Conference, followed closely by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who added another win against the Portland Trail Blazers (109-99). Between Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for more than half of the home team's points (30 and 28, respectively).

On a roll are the New York Knicks, who won their first consecutive victory by beating the Phoenix Suns at home (122-138). The victory was achieved mainly thanks to the double-double registered by Jalen Brunson (36 points and 10 assists), Karl-Anthony Towns (34 points and 10 rebounds). The same figure signed Josh Hart (19 points and 11 rebounds).