MLB: Venezuela's Luis Arráez makes history, wins third consecutive batting title ahead of Ohtani

30 de septiembre, 2024

Venezuela's Luis Arráez is unstoppable. He became the first player in MLB history to win three consecutive batting titles with three different teams. With a .314 average and 200 hits, Arráez secured the National League batting title.

Arráez won his first batting title in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins (.314), his second in 2023 with the Miami Marlins (.354) and his second on Sunday with the San Diego Padres.

Arráez, 27, beat his main rival, Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, who finished the season with a .310 average. He had one hit in the last game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 2-1 and finished the season with the best record in the majors, with 98 wins and 64 losses, surpassing the Philadelphia Phillies (95 wins and 67 losses).

However, the battle on the field is not over yet. The final two National League wild-card spots will be defined after a doubleheader Monday between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. Both games were postponed due to Hurricane Helene and are key for those both teams and for the Arizona Diamondbacks.