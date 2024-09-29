Chicago White Sox officially own Major League Baseball's worst ever record

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de septiembre, 2024

The Chicago White Sox tried to avoid it, but failed. After a streak of three consecutive wins, the team broke the losing record in Major League Baseball's modern era by falling 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers to mark their 121st loss of the season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers celebrated their first trip to the postseason since 2014.

"The White Sox's 121 losses are the most in one season since 1900," MLB wrote.

Chicago matched the record of 120 losses set by the New York Mets in 1962 when they fell 4-2 to the San Diego Padres on Sept. 22. After that, they reeled off three straight wins against the Los Angeles Angels, until Friday's loss.

However, the overall mark for most losses in MLB history in all eras was set in 1899, when the Cleveland Spiders had a record of 20 wins and 134 losses.

As the MLB noted, recently the closest a team had come to New York's mark was the Tigers' 119 losses in 2003, when they unexpectedly won their final two games to stave off infamy.