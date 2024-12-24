Ford joins in on donations for Trump's inauguration: one million dollars and a fleet of vehicles

Meta and Amazon have already donated to the inauguration / Ina Fassbender . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

Ford Motor Company is joining in on the donations for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, which will take place on January 20. The automaker announced that it will contribute $1 million and a fleet of vehicles to use for the inauguration.

In 2016, Trump reached a record by raising $106.7 million for his inauguration, so he aims to surpass that mark. By comparison, Joe Biden raised $61.8 million for his inauguration in 2021.

Ford joins other major companies that have already announced they will contribute to the cause. They include Meta, Amazon and OpenAI.

As for Ford, during the campaign Trump proposed raising tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, in addition to proposing the elimination of a tax credit for electric vehicles that would benefit the aforementioned company.

"Given Ford's labor profile and its importance to the U.S. economy and manufacturing industry, you can imagine that the administration will be very interested in Ford's point of view," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in early December.