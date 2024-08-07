MLB: Billy Bean, former Tigers, Dodgers and Padres baseball player, passes away

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

Billy Bean, a baseball player of the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died at age 60.

According to a report from Major League Baseball (MLB), Bean died at his home accompanied by loved ones. He had been battling leukemia for a year.

"Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known. He made baseball a better institution, both on and off the field, by the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing," said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Bean played for three different MLB teams: Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He also tried his luck in Japan, wearing the jersey of the Kintetsu Buffaloes. He retired in 1995.

Since 2022, Bean held the position of senior vice president of MLB Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.