Algerian "boxer" with XY chromosomes comfortably advances to Olympic 66 kg final

Imane Khelif, one of two Paris-2024 boxers embroiled in a gender controversy, secured at least a silver medal on Tuesday by winning in the 66kg semifinals.

The Algerian with "XY" chromosomes, supported by a large majority of the fans present at the Roland Garros stadium, won unanimously by the five judges against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng, and will contest the gold bout on Friday against Chinese Liu Yang (20h51 GMT).

"I am very proud of what I achieved. I gave everything I had. We have worked as a team for years and the dream has come true. I hope I can keep the focus on the desired final," Khelif told beIN Sports.

The Algerian assured that she has been able to stay out of the controversy in recent days. "I am focused on the competition and the other things are not important. The important thing is that I am in the final."

The participation in Paris of Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu Ting, who will fight in Wednesday's -57kg category semifinal, has generated media and political uproar after they were disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the women's World Championships last year for failing a gender eligibility test.

The controversy erupted last Thursday when Italian Angela Carini, Khelif's first opponent, quit in tears after only 46 seconds of the bout, in which she took several heavy blows to the face.

Images of the fight quickly spread through social networks with sports figures, such as Martina Navratilova, and politicians, from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to former U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing the IOC's authorization of Khelif's participation.

Umar Kremlev, president of the IBA and Kremlin-linked oligarch, claimed via video call that Lin and Khelif had undergone "genetic tests that show they are men."

"They have men's testosterone level," he added.

Both Khelif and Lin, who is assured of the bronze medal that Olympic boxing hands out to losers in both semifinals, participated three years ago in the Tokyo Games, where they failed to medal.

Ovation at the Chatrier

On Tuesday, at the converted Philippe Chatrier tennis court, Khelif received the loudest ovation of the day as he entered the ring, while a large number of Algerian flags waved in the stands.

With shouts of "Imane, Imane" the crowd cheered the boxer, who dominated her rival, over whom she maintained a height advantage.

Thailand's Suwannapheng, a silver medalist at the 2023 World Championships, received a count in the third round, although by then the bout was all but decided.

When the verdict was made public, Khelif did a little dance around the ring, raising more cheers. The 25-year-old Algerian shared a brief embrace with her rival.

Awaiting her in the final is Liu Yang, who won the gold medal at the 2023 World Championships in New Dehli, from which Khelif was ousted.