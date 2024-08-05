Paris 2024: Imane Khelif strikes back by presenting herself as a victim... out of the ring

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

Imane Khelif is unrivaled in the ring among the women she competes against despite failing the gender tests of the International Boxing Association (IBA). The controversy over genetic tests that identify her as a man and the strength of her punches, enhanced by testosterone levels several times higher than those of any female athlete give her unattainable advantages for her rivals and have allowed her to secure a medal. However, and hand in hand with the left-wing media, Khelif wants to win another battle on a different stage: that of public opinion.

To do so, it was necessary to present a very different image to the killer who wipes out her opponents in less than a minute, as happened to the Italian Angela Carini in the match that sparked the controversy. Despite the difficulty of the undertaking, she has had the invaluable help of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the radical left worldwide, especially the media, which has rushed to make her a victim of hatred from the far-right and retrograde sectors.

How to go from 'killer' to victim in three days

In record time - and while she continues to fight and tear women apart to make it even harder - the IOC and the press have presented Khelif bare-knuckle and vulnerable: a victim of bullying, of hatred "that can kill people's thoughts, spirit and mind," as she assured in a tearful interview with SNTV, associated with AP.

"I send a message to all the people in the world to defend the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all the athletes, because this has effects, massive effects. It can destroy people, it can destroy their thoughts, their spirit and their mind. It can divide people. That's why I ask them to refrain from bullying."

"It was something that harms human dignity"

After her victory over Hungarian Anna Hamori in quarterfinals, Khelif exploded: after kneeling in the center of the ring, she hit the ground with the palm of her hand before bursting into tears:

"I couldn't control my nerves. Because after the media frenzy and after the victory, there was a mix of joy and at the same time, I was greatly affected, because honestly, it wasn’t an easy thing to go through at all. It was something that harms human dignity."

Khelif did not want to make mention of the IBA, and assured that the best way to shut up her haters is to win the gold: "I don't care about anyone's opinion. I came here for a medal and to compete for it. I will certainly compete to improve [and] be better, and God willing, I will improve, just like any other athlete."