Jokic makes history again and leaves Nuggets in contention for fourth place in the West

Nikola Jokic made history once again in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Serbian superstar secured a triple-double average across points, rebounds, and assists for the season. His 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists led the Denver Nuggets to a 117-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Serbian center, a three-time MVP (Most Valuable Player) winner, recorded his 34th triple-double of the season. With that performance, Jokic ensured he would finish the season averaging a triple-double—an achievement previously accomplished by only two players: Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson.

Thanks to the momentum of their franchise player, the Nuggets overcame a 15-point deficit against Memphis to secure their second consecutive win following the surprising dismissal on Tuesday of Michael Malone, the coach who led them to their only championship in 2023.

With the win against Memphis, Denver improved its chances to finish the regular season Sunday in fourth place in the Western Conference and have home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

​Lakers clinch third place, Playoff showdown with Warriors on the horizon?

Third place in the West was secured Friday by the Los Angeles Lakers with a 140-109 win over the Houston Rockets who, with second place in the bag, rested all their starters.

After his triumphant and emotional return to Dallas on Wednesday, Luka Doncic kept the inspiration going scoring 39 points while LeBron James was held to 14.

The Lakers could have as their first playoff opponent the Golden State Warriors, who hold the sixth spot after their 103-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

If the Warriors hold that spot on Sunday, the NBA would experience a new showdown between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, good friends and rivals in four straight Finals between 2015 and 2018.

The biggest threat to the Warriors are the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the same balance (48-33) after a 117-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks meet the Pacers in the finals

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to meet the Indiana Pacers for next week's late playoff opener.

The Bucks sealed the fifth seed in the East with a125-119 win over the Detroit Pistons, who held on to the sixth seed and face a first-round matchup against the third-place New York Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists while All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham had 36 points and 12 assists for Detroit.

The Indiana Pacers were allowed to rest star players Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam in a 129-115 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Knicks clinch third place and will take on the Pistons

Indiana's result allowed the Knicks to seal third place despite falling 108-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who came from 23 points down without star Donovan Mitchell.

Point guard Darius Garland, with 26 points and 13 assists, led the Cavaliers' final outburst at Madison Square Garden against a Knicks team that was missing Dominican-American center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Al Horford, fourth player to surpass 1,300 blocks and 900 three-pointers

The defending champion Boston Celtics showed no mercy against the Charlotte Hornets in a 130-94 win in which Derrick White scored 19 points and Jayson Tatum had 16.

Despite the large difference in the score, the game was very special for the Dominican Al Horford, who had a tally of 13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 three-pointers and 1 block.

The 38-year-old center was thus the fourth NBA player to surpass 1,300 blocks and 900 three-pointers in his career, after Clifford Robinson, Rasheed Wallace and Brook Lopez.

The Cavaliers and Celtics, first and second place in the East, will have to wait until next week to find out their opponents, who will emerge from the playoff (play in) between Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

