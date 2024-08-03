'Wokeolympics': the International Olympic Committee makes a spectacle out of gender-based violence

3 de agosto, 2024

Angela was crying kneeling on the floor of the ring. A few seconds were enough for her to understand that her years of effort, her dreams and her career had been sacrificed on the altar of interests that were alien to her. Her tears reflected the impotence that swept the world after being beaten by Imane Khelif, who did not compete with her on equal terms given her biological characteristics. While Angela repeated "it's not fair" Imane smiled from the background of the scene. The women's boxing match was over in less than a minute. The question that hovers over all the controversies surrounding the competition between Imane Khelif and Angela Carini is: Is this Olympic sport now?

Olympic competitions are not the same as in past centuries, for all things have changed a lot. Each sport has incorporated sophisticated forms of training, measurement, organization. Athletes are always very young, and those who get to participate in the Olympic Games have around them a consortium of coaches, sponsors, public officials, fans, family. In many cases an athlete is in itself an industry. In this state of affairs, it is obvious that those who have been preparing for years to get to that moment cannot easily withdraw from the Olympics overnight, because participating or not in the Olympics is not like changing the brand of soda to boycott;

The host politicians and the bureaucrats organizing the event know this. They know that they have great power and use it to set ideological agendas. In such politicized and polarized times, where identitarianism has crept into each and every molecule of civic life, Olympic sport could not be left out. In such a way that these 2024 Olympics reflect the ideology of the organizing politicians and bureaucrats, devoted to an agenda that can only talk about itself, so maniacal that it sacrifices quality, objectives and even the ethics of things in pursuit of its benefit. What we experienced in the 46 seconds in which the most absurd and abusive nonsense was manifested, we have already seen with education, with justice, with entertainment, with the ways of heating homes and, of course, we see it with sports. This agenda of destruction, arbitrariness and injustice is today our daily life and the sign of these times.

It is no coincidence that for the first time in history, the International Olympic Committee has allowed two athletes, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, whose gender is "in controversy" to compete in women's boxing. But nothing is improvised, and the truth is that since 2021, the IOC had implemented a new regulatory framework for transgender and intersex athletes, abandoning rules that required competitors to undergo procedures or treatments that they now found "medically unnecessary." The new framework replaced guidelines issued by the IOC in 2015 that imposed a limit on athletes' testosterone levels or required them to undergo mandatory hormone testing. The new framework no longer had nothing to do with sporting excellence or the Olympic spirit, it was an ode to the guiding principles of gender ideology, and was of course greeted with jubilation by various trans activists who advised on the making of the new regulation. The pressure to change the status of trans athletes in various competitions has been a constant onslaught in recent years.

Matter of fact, with this background, the International Olympic Committee has given the go-ahead for two boxers with male biology to face women this week because "all those competing in the women's category meet the competition's eligibility rules."And that's no lie, because those IOC eligibility rules are also a gender policy manual. The new IOC rules were created to impose a particular idea of the world in which it is essential not to believe one's own eyes but the words of bureaucrats. This is how Mark Adams, spokesman for the committee, when the controversy erupted over the participation of Khelif and Lin said, "I'm not going to comment on individual issues," while defending a curious stance with brashness, that both "are women in their passport, they have competed for many years." There you go, those were the conditions of eligibility and that was good enough for him.

It's true that both Khelif and Yu-Ting have been competing with women for years and it's also true that both were disqualified from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships after the International Boxing Association (IBA) said DNA tests "showed they had XY chromosomes". A chromosome analysis is not a complicated process, if elite athletes can be subjected to regular anti-doping controls; why not implement these same controls based on rules that fit the genetics of their category instead of leaving the filtering left to mere passport checking. The controversy has swirled around Khelif and Yu-Ting was not because they are "trans", according to various news reports they were born with a condition called "Differences in Sex Development" (DSD), implying that they have genetics that give them the strength and power of men. Of little importance in this is their upbringing, their origin, their self-identification, or what sex organs they have in sight or not, developed or not. Beyond their intersex quality, if this is the case, what matters are the specific measurable conditions that place them in a situation of inequity.

Nancy Hogshead, U.S. Olympic gold medalist posted on X: "No. Imane Khelif has a male body, DSD 5-ARD. There is no such thing as 'women with natural male testosterone levels.' None. Zero. That's misinformation." A previous opponent of Khelif, Mexico's Brianda Tamara Cruz reacted to Angela Carini's controversy and recalled her fight in 2022. She noted that she had also complained but was then attacked for providing "disinformation" and was accused of being transphobic. Brianda said Khelif's strength was incredible and that she had "never felt like that in my 13 years as a boxer, nor in my sparring with men," the Mexican was grateful to have "come out of the ring safe and sound."

Claressa Shields, two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, also spoke on the subject and said, "It is very difficult to qualify for the Olympics, you have to go through a lot of international and national tournaments to make it to the Olympics. So, I can understand her desolation, but it shouldn't be ruined because of one man. And I think the Olympics definitely failed." While boxing legend Jackie Kallen told Fox News that the controversy fight should never have happened:"I'm disappointed that the Olympic Committee allowed this to happen while everyone was watching," Kallen said. "We have enough problems with people who see the sport as brutal or find other things to complain about. But this really doesn't help us at all." Kallen is a pioneer in the sport and in 2023, she became the first female manager to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

All of these women are feisty, dedicated and successful athletes. They all succeeded in their careers based on clear rules and fair parameters. Women have fought hard to earn their current place in sport, and the Olympic Games are no exception. The creator of the Olympic Games in the late 19th century, Pierre de Coubertin, was opposed to women's participation. It was not until the beginning of the last century that women were able to take part in the Olympic Games, but only in a testimonial role that was limited to a few disciplines considered 'in keeping with women's nature', such as golf and tennis. It took a few more decades to officially take part in the Olympic Games and this incorporation was also gradual both in the number of participants and in the disciplines in which they were allowed to compete. That place was won based on the recognition of specific physical characteristics, which explains the existence of women's categories. Those that today are being corrupted. This clarification at any other time in history would be redundant, but today we are under the humiliating situation of having to explain, at every moment, the obvious.

But in case it needs to be explained more clearly, the average male punch is more than 2.6 times the strength of a woman's. Yet the International Olympic Committee has decided that two fighters with this power are eligible to compete in the women's category, ignoring the responsibility of the boxing authorities to ensure the safety of the competition. This is not a matter of sexual preference, self-identification or intersectionality. For example, the athlete who identifies as non-binary Nikki Hiltz presents no problem competing in female categories, she is biologically female and no one cares how she is perceived. But she has no XY chromosomes and had no early male development, so she can compete on equal footing in women's sports. This goes beyond the ideologized concerns of identity politics, it is a matter of safety for women.If Khelif's testosterone levels and chromosomes are those of a male, then a female opponent is in grave danger.

These 2024 Olympics have proven to be true Woke olympics. Sports bodies have been colonized by wokism and the IOC has shown itself to be totally dominated by identitarian posturing and too afraid of being accused of transphobia, a fact that prevented them from excluding athletes whose biological sex did not correspond to their category for fear of offending someone. But they are achieving the opposite, controversies are piling up and the role of the organizers is severely questioned. The 2024 Olympics is no longer about inclusion and it has done the sportsmen little good to pretend that those infamous 46 seconds were a fair fight;

Wokism's divorce with reality is exposing them. They have shown an enormous disregard for safety and dignity within the competition and for any notion of real fairness and justice. By deliberately putting a woman in the ring with a genetically male athlete they legitimized violence and turned it into spectacle. Goodbye feminist narrative. Goodbye to claims of fairness. The 46 seconds in which the asymmetry between Imane and Angela was demonstrated degraded boxing and humiliated the participants. And it also debased all those who knowingly allowed or kept silent that an injustice was being done;

The ineffable spokesman Adams pointed out at the conference that "we all have a responsibility to try to reduce the intensity of this problem and not turn it into a kind of witch hunt", but the truth is that the responsibility for the disaster lies purely and exclusively with the International Olympic Committee, because it is a problem they created when they changed the rules, when they tried to put the woke agenda through the window. And it seems very difficult for them to solve it.