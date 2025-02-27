Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de febrero, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress known for her roles in series such as Buffy, the Vampire Slayer and Indiscreet Girl was found dead Wednesday in her apartment. She was 39 years old.

The information was confirmed by the New York Police Department. Authorities, explained The New York Times, said in a statement that "officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday found Trachtenberg unconscious in a Manhattan apartment. The medical team certified her death.

Although the causes were not detailed at this time, police have ruled out foul play.

ABC News, citing anonymous sources, reported that the actress had recently undergone a liver transplant.

Born in New York, AFP recalled, Trachtenberg began her career in the film Harriet the Spy (1996), which she played opposite Rosie O'Donnell, and in the children's series Pete and Pete's Adventure.

But her big break came in 2000 in the series Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, where she played Dawn, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar's lead character, until 2003.

She later played socialite villain Georgina Sparks in the hit series Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012, in which she worked alongside Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester.