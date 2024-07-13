Krejcikova makes comeback at Wimbledon and wins her second Grand Slam title

Published by VozMedia StaffAFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-13T16:00:42.000Z"}

Czech tennis star Barbora Krejcikova, who struggled this season with a back injury, made her comeback at Wimbledon. She won Saturday's final after beating Jasmine Paolini (Italy), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, taking home her second Grand Slam title.

Krejcikova, 28, had won only three matches in the past five months before adding Wimbledon to her trophy haul, after winning the French Open in 2021.

The Czech player, once world number two, will move up to No. 10 in the WTA rankings on Monday after defeating Paolini, who lost her second Grand Slam final of the season. She lost at the French Open to Poland's Iga Swiatek.

Paolini also lost the chance to offer Italy the first Wimbledon title in history, three years after Matteo Berrettini was also a finalist.

Krejcikova took home her eighth singles title. She previously won Wimbledon twice in doubles. This seems to be her speciality as she also won every Grand Slam title and an Olympic gold this way.