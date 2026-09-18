A teenage girl from North Carolina dies after becoming infected with a 'brain-eating' amoeba

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de septiembre, 2026

A teenager from North Carolina died after contracting Naegleria fowleri, a rare amoeba that can cause a deadly brain infection. Authorities determined that he likely came into contact with the microorganism through a water fountain located at a community center in Durham County.

According to reports by ABC News, state and local officials noted that the teenager likely became infected after coming into contact with water from a fountain located in the garden of a community mental health center. The young man reportedly splashed water on his face during the exposure.

The Naegleria fowleri, also known as the 'brain-eating' amoeba, is generally found in warm freshwater, including ponds, lakes, and rivers. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the microorganism thrives best in warmer waters.

"The amoeba does not cause illness if ingested, but it can be fatal if water containing the amoeba enters the brain through the nose," the NCDHHS stated.

The teenager was admitted to a hospital on August 22 and died on August 31. At that time, the NCDHHS reported that it was working with federal and local authorities to investigate possible sources of the infection.

A report released Tuesday by the NCDHHS determined that the most likely exposure occurred on August 13, when the teenager came into contact with water from a fountain located in the courtyard of a Durham County community mental health center.

According to the document, during that contact, among other things, water splashed onto the teenager's face. Investigators noted that "no other possible sources of exposure were identified."