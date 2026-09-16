Heavy rains and record heat threaten several regions of the country this week

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de septiembre, 2026

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast several days of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and unusually high temperatures in various regions of the country between Wednesday, September 16, and Friday, September 18.

According to the NWS Weather Prediction Center, a slow-moving front will maintain the risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the northern Great Plains and the Missouri Valley. At the same time, the influx of monsoon moisture will bring rain to the Four Corners region, while the southern part of the country will continue to experience extreme heat.

Flood risk in the Great Plains and the Southwest

On Wednesday morning, heavy rain and flash flooding are expected in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri, due to the formation of storm bands and rainfall that will repeatedly pass over the same areas.

The NWS maintains a moderate risk of excessive rainfall for these areas. As the afternoon progresses, the front will begin to move northward, shifting the risk of heavy precipitation to the northern Great Plains, the Upper Midwest, and the Ohio Valley, where new storms could develop through Friday.

In the Southwest, an upper-level trough will favor the influx of monsoon moisture into the Four Corners region. Weather authorities have raised the risk of excessive rainfall to moderate for parts of southern Arizona and New Mexico on Wednesday.

In areas where storms are concentrated, between two and three inches of rain could accumulate.

Although rainfall coverage will decrease on Thursday, the NWS warns that flash flooding will remain a concern, especially in areas where new storms coincide with the rain that has already fallen today.

Daily rain in Florida

In Florida, a stationary front located at the southern edge of the heat dome will move across the peninsula and lead to heavy rain for several days.

However, the NWS forecast does not indicate a risk of excessive rainfall associated with this activity.