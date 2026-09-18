New clash between Trump and judiciary over Kennedy Center: Federal judge orders president to give 30 days' notice before demolition

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de septiembre, 2026

Federal District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the administration of President Donald Trump to provide at least 30 days' advance notice if plans related to the Kennedy Center change in a way that could lead to the demolition of the building, after the Republican president warned that the performing arts venue could end up being "ripped down."

Cooper issued the order following concerns raised about the scope of the planned construction work at the Kennedy Center. The decision came after an emergency request filed by Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center's board of directors. Beatty asked Cooper to make it "absolutely clear that his order prohibits the demolition of the structure."

The dispute intensified this week after Trump spoke about the possibility of demolishing the center. During a conversation with reporters on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, the president defended his administration's intervention at the venue and argued that its current condition requires a significant investment. "I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition because, frankly, if we don't do that, it's going to close. It'll end up being ripped down," Trump said.

The president's remarks came shortly after the Kennedy Center's board of directors—composed almost entirely of members appointed by Trump—voted to immediately close Washington's premier performing arts center, citing its "serious" financial and structural condition. The decision came just hours after a federal judge rejected the board's latest attempt to add the president's name to the building's facade.

President Trump reacted quickly with a post on Truth Social, where he made it clear that the center's renovation will depend on his name finally being inscribed on the building, a move that quickly drew criticism in the capital from his Democratic opponents.