The Dodgers clinch the division title for the fifth straight year

Published by AFP 18 de septiembre, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the division title for the fifth consecutive year on Thursday, taking another step toward a third consecutive World Series title.

The Los Angeles team secured the top spot in the National League West with a decisive 8-2 victory on the road against the Cincinnati Reds, which included home runs by American Kyle Tucker and Venezuelan Miguel Rojas.

The Dodgers, who have won the division in 13 of the last 14 seasons, clinched it this time with nine games remaining in the regular season.

In the National League standings, the Dodgers are in second place with 93 wins and 60 losses, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers (95-58).

World Series champions in 2024 and 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to become the first team in Major League Baseball to win three consecutive titles since the New York Yankees did so between 1998 and 2000.

For this challenge, they hope to have their Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani available in the playoffs; he is currently on the injured list due to discomfort in his right arm.