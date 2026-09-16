Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in MLB with Roberto Clemente Day

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de septiembre, 2026

Hispanic Heritage Month began on Tuesday, September 15, in the United States, a date that coincides with the celebration of Roberto Clemente Day in Major League Baseball (MLB). The day pays tribute to the legacy of the Puerto Rican baseball legend and marks the start of a celebration dedicated to recognizing the contributions of the Hispanic community to the country.

As part of this commemoration, MLB announced the 30 nominees for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award, one of Major League Baseball's most prestigious honors. The nominees were introduced Monday morning on MLB Network, ahead of Roberto Clemente Day.

The award is presented annually to the player who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions both on and off the field.

Each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams nominated one player. Among this year's nominees are seven 2026 All-Stars and 14 players receiving this nomination for the first time.

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How the winner will be chosen

The winner of the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award will be selected by a panel of experts and will be honored during this year's World Series.

The jury will consist of representatives from the Commissioner's Office, Capital One, MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports, Netflix, TBS, MLB.com, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and Roberto Clemente's sons: Enrique, Luis, and Roberto Jr.

Fans will also be able to participate in the selection. Their vote will count as one of those cast by the panel of experts.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, September 27, when the Major League Baseball regular season concludes.

Baseball fans can vote for their favorite candidate on the official website of the

Roberto Clemente Award.