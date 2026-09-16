The FDA upgrades the classification of the recall of six hand soaps sold in 15 states due to possible bacterial contamination

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de septiembre, 2026

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified on September 11 as a Class II voluntary recall of six hand soap products due to potential bacterial contamination. According to the FDA's compliance report, identified by number 99466, the recall is still ongoing and was initiated by Intercon Chemical Co., based in St. Louis, Missouri.

The product was distributed to 20 recipients—19 wholesalers and one retailer—located in 15 states: North Carolina, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nebraska, Maryland, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Texas, and Washington.

The six affected products

Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe, 28.7 fluid ounces: 693 cases. UPC code 789745002981.

Clearly Better by Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe, 1,000 milliliters: 143 cases. UPC code 789745002615.

Summit 150 Foaming Hand Soap, 28.7 fluid ounces: 1,040 cases. UPC code 810080570030.

Vestis Foaming Hand Soap, Fresh Pear Scent, 33.8 fluid ounces: 225 cases. UPC code 810080570405.

Laura Lynn Honey Apple Crisp Liquid Hand Soap, 8 fluid ounces: 301 cases. UPC code 086854074305.

Laura Lynn Foaming Pear Scent Hand Soap with Moisturizers, 7.5 fluid ounces: 294 cases. UPC code 08685407408. The FDA identified six products included in the recall, along with their respective quantities and identification codes:

For the first two products, the report identifies the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Pseudomonas putida, Pseudomonas monteilii, Serratia marcescens, and Serratia nematodiphila as potential contaminants. For the other four, indicates possible bacterial contamination, without specifying the microorganisms.

The recall is still ongoing

The recall was initiated on June 29, 2026, and was classified by the FDA on September 11. The report indicates that the recall is still ongoing and that no end date is available.

The agency lists the action as voluntary and initiated by the company. It also notes that no specific press release was issued for this recall.