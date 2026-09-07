The FBI arrests the fifth most-wanted person for fraud and adds two more names to the list

Published by Israel Duro 7 de septiembre, 2026

The FBI announced the arrest of Manjit Singh Bed, the fifth person added to the Most Wanted list for fraud since the creation of this new list. The Bureau's director, Kash Patel, also noted that two new individuals have been added to the list. The suspect was arrested in India.

According to the Department of Justice, Singh "allegedly defrauded the government of at least $600,000 through a scam at a Tacoma grocery store."

"The Department of Justice's reach extends to every corner of the globe"

In its statement, the DOJ boasted that "as this arrest in India demonstrates, the Department of Justice's reach extends to every corner of the globe. The DOJ's Fraud Division will continue to work side by side with the FBI to ensure that fraudsters like Bedi are held accountable, no matter where they hide."

This point was further emphasized by Attorney General Todd Blanche, who stated that this arrest—which occurred "in less than one business day" after his name was added to the list—proves that "there is no safe haven for fraudsters, nor is any head start large enough."

Five arrested on charges of defrauding over $2 Billion

For his part, Patel took stock of the joint achievements to date, noting that "this is the fifth most-wanted fraudster arrested since the creation of the new list three months ago, and another high-profile target captured abroad." The suspects arrested to date are responsible for a total fraud of more than $2 billion and had been on the run, collectively, for nearly 4,000 days prior to their arrest."