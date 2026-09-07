The FBI arrests the fifth most-wanted person for fraud and adds two more names to the list
Manjit Singh Bed was arrested in India just 24 hours after being added to the list, which now also includes Bernhard Eugen Fritsch and Onur Simsek. Five individuals on the list have now been arrested, with the total amount defrauded exceeding 2 billion Peruvian soles (about $596 million).
The FBI announced the arrest of Manjit Singh Bed, the fifth person added to the Most Wanted list for fraud since the creation of this new list. The Bureau's director, Kash Patel, also noted that two new individuals have been added to the list. The suspect was arrested in India.
According to the Department of Justice, Singh "allegedly defrauded the government of at least $600,000 through a scam at a Tacoma grocery store."
"The Department of Justice's reach extends to every corner of the globe"
In its statement, the DOJ boasted that "as this arrest in India demonstrates, the Department of Justice's reach extends to every corner of the globe. The DOJ's Fraud Division will continue to work side by side with the FBI to ensure that fraudsters like Bedi are held accountable, no matter where they hide."
This point was further emphasized by Attorney General Todd Blanche, who stated that this arrest—which occurred "in less than one business day" after his name was added to the list—proves that "there is no safe haven for fraudsters, nor is any head start large enough."
Five arrested on charges of defrauding over $2 Billion
For his part, Patel took stock of the joint achievements to date, noting that "this is the fifth most-wanted fraudster arrested since the creation of the new list three months ago, and another high-profile target captured abroad." The suspects arrested to date are responsible for a total fraud of more than $2 billion and had been on the run, collectively, for nearly 4,000 days prior to their arrest."
Three new additions in September
- Bernhard Eugen Fritsch. "Fritsch is wanted for his alleged involvement in an investment scam after raising approximately $35 million for his technology company, Starclub Inc., between January 2014 and August 2017. At least $7.3 million of the investors' money was used to finance Fritsch's personal expenses, such as mortgage payments, household expenses, and luxury vehicles. In April 2025, Fritsch was found guilty of wire fraud by a California court," Patel noted.
- Onur Simsek: "A Turkish citizen, believed to reside in Turkey, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a defense procurement fraud scheme to secure contracts to supply critical military components to the Department of Defense. Between April 2019 and February 2022, Simsek and others allegedly used a shell company to obtain these components, making false statements to the U.S. government and military about their capabilities, and subsequently laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars and transferred them back to Turkey via international bank transfers. Simsek has been a fugitive since 2023 and is charged with a series of crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, wire fraud, and money laundering."
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