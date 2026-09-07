Violence in the middle of the campaign: An armed man confronts the Democratic candidate for governor of Ohio, leaving several people injured

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de septiembre, 2026

The Democratic candidate for governor of Ohio, Amy Acton, was confronted on Sunday by an armed man during a county fair, in an incident that left several people injured and ended with the suspect in police custody. "While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people. Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift, decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured," campaign communications director Addie Bullock said, referring to Acton's husband, Eric Acton.

"This kind of violence has no place in Ohio," Bullock continued. "Dr. Acton will always stand up to this chaos, hatred, and vitriol that pits us against one another." Although she was unharmed, Acton remained at the fair after the altercation to check on the condition of those who had been injured. Bullock also condemned the altercation and said Acton would continue her campaign despite the incident.

The altercation occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the traditional Canfield Fair, in the town of the same name. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Patrick Havas, a 38-year-old Canfield resident, and confirmed that he was arrested in connection with the incident.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate also running for governor of Ohio, issued a statement following the attack. "Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt," Connie Luck, communications director for Vivek for Ohio, said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told CBS News that Havas is currently being held at the Mahoning County Jail and faces two charges of misdemeanor assault and one charge of disorderly conduct.