Mamdani declares Sept. 11 a 'Day of Remembrance and Service' in New York

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de septiembre, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, officially declared Sept. 11 as "Day of Remembrance and Service" in the city, a measure intended to honor the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

As reported by The Center Square, the executive order establishes an annual moment of silence, commemorative ceremonies and community service activities.

"'Never forget' is not a slogan. It is a commitment we must carry out through action," Mamdani said when announcing the measure. City Hall noted that this is the first time a mayor of New York has formally established a municipal observance of this kind, although similar commemorations exist at the state and federal levels.

The initiative comes as the city prepares to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, in which nearly 3,000 people died following the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the flight that crashed in Pennsylvania.

Strengthening emergency response

Mamdani also signed a second executive order aimed at modernizing New York City's business continuity plans, which had not been updated on this scale since 2007.

The order establishes a new Continuity and Mission Assurance Team, tasked with coordinating the city's interagency response and ensuring the operation of essential services during emergencies.

The announcement also comes amid criticism from some victims' families, survivors and former elected officials who have asked Mamdani not to participate in this year's ceremony at Ground Zero due to previous political statements. The mayor, however, has indicated that he plans to attend.